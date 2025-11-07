The most expensive neighborhoods in Columbus

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can't afford high-end homes, although they're still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Columbus metro area—and showcased a few of the area's standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin's analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. The New Albany Country Club (New Albany, OH)

Median sale price

: $1,432,500 |

Median days on market

: 32 days

4135 High Grove Crst, New Albany, OH 43054

- List price: $4,500,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 8,804

- See 4135 High Grove Crst, New Albany, OH 43054 on Redfin.com

5786 Thompson Rd, Columbus, OH 43230

- List price: $512,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,942

- See 5786 Thompson Rd, Columbus, OH 43230 on Redfin.com

6940 Clivdon Mews, New Albany, OH 43054

- List price: $1,625,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,692

- See 6940 Clivdon Mews, New Albany, OH 43054 on Redfin.com

6983 Hanbys Loop, New Albany, OH 43054

- List price: $2,599,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 6,261

- See 6983 Hanbys Loop, New Albany, OH 43054 on Redfin.com

#2. Jerome Village (Dublin, OH)

Median sale price

: $888,000 |

Median days on market

: 92 days

11343 Gold Finch Dr, Plain City, OH 43064

- List price: $1,380,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,548

- See 11343 Gold Finch Dr, Plain City, OH 43064 on Redfin.com

11456 Canby Ct, Plain City, OH 43064

- List price: $825,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,423

- See 11456 Canby Ct, Plain City, OH 43064 on Redfin.com

7855 Sparrow Run, Plain City, OH 43064

- List price: $1,479,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,284

- See 7855 Sparrow Run, Plain City, OH 43064 on Redfin.com

7983 Canopy Glen Dr, Plain City, OH 43064

- List price: $1,295,830

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,578

- See 7983 Canopy Glen Dr, Plain City, OH 43064 on Redfin.com

#3. Old Beechwold (Columbus, OH)

Median sale price

: $877,450 |

Median days on market

: 44 days

200 W Jeffrey Pl, Columbus, OH 43214

- List price: $775,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,050

- See 200 W Jeffrey Pl, Columbus, OH 43214 on Redfin.com

#4. Muirfield Village (Dublin, OH)

Median sale price

: $745,000 |

Median days on market

: 41 days

6050 Kentigern Ct S, Dublin, OH 43017

- List price: $598,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,219

- See 6050 Kentigern Ct S, Dublin, OH 43017 on Redfin.com

8458 Invergordon Ct, Dublin, OH 43017

- List price: $649,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,762

- See 8458 Invergordon Ct, Dublin, OH 43017 on Redfin.com

9190 Leith Dr, Dublin, OH 43017

- List price: $439,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,776

- See 9190 Leith Dr, Dublin, OH 43017 on Redfin.com

9398 Culross Ct, Dublin, OH 43017

- List price: $755,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 4,095

- See 9398 Culross Ct, Dublin, OH 43017 on Redfin.com

#5. Worthington Hills (Columbus, OH)

Median sale price

: $633,450 |

Median days on market

: 52 days

8011 Golfview Ct, Columbus, OH 43235

- List price: $875,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,008

- See 8011 Golfview Ct, Columbus, OH 43235 on Redfin.com

8292 Breckenridge Way, Columbus, OH 43235

- List price: $889,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,318

- See 8292 Breckenridge Way, Columbus, OH 43235 on Redfin.com

941 Clubview Blvd S, Columbus, OH 43235

- List price: $925,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,932

- See 941 Clubview Blvd S, Columbus, OH 43235 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.