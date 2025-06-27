Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Youngstown and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Youngstown metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 274 speakers (0.05% of population)

#9. Slavic Languages (e.g. Ukrainian)

- 276 speakers (0.05% of population)

#8. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

- 285 speakers (0.06% of population)

#7. French

- 552 speakers (0.11% of population)

#6. Italian

- 1,103 speakers (0.22% of population)

#5. Arabic

- 1,205 speakers (0.24% of population)

#4. Greek

- 1,887 speakers (0.38% of population)

#3. German

- 1,988 speakers (0.4% of population)

#2. West Germanic Languages

- 3,525 speakers (0.7% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 9,711 speakers (1.93% of population)