Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Springfield, Ohio and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Springfield metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Swahili

- 1,427 speakers (0.14% of population)

#9. Vietnamese

- 1,483 speakers (0.14% of population)

#8. Western Africa

- 1,497 speakers (0.15% of population)

#7. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

- 1,956 speakers (0.19% of population)

#6. Other Asian Languages

- 1,978 speakers (0.19% of population)

#5. French

- 2,120 speakers (0.21% of population)

#4. German

- 2,420 speakers (0.24% of population)

#3. Chinese

- 2,500 speakers (0.24% of population)

#2. Arabic

- 3,443 speakers (0.34% of population)

#1. Spanish

- 20,406 speakers (1.99% of population)