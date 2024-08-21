Mass food distribution event to take place in Greene County next week

GREENE COUNTY — Greene County residents will have an opportunity to get free food next week.

The Foodbank, Inc. will host a mass food distribution at Wright State University’s Nutter Center on Thursday, August 29, according to a spokesperson from the organization.

The free distribution will be a drive-thru style and run from 10 a.m. to noon.

Those looking to attend can pull into the Nutter Center from Colonel Glenn and North Fairfield, the spokesperson said.

Once in the lot, staff members or volunteers will direct drivers to the back of the property.

Those in attendance will receive fresh produce, proteins, grains, and other products, according to the spokesperson.

The non-profit Dolly Patron’s Imagination Library of Ohio will also hand out free children’s books.

The spokesperson said pre-registration is not required for this event. Those looking to attend should arrive no earlier than 9 a.m. and have plenty of space in the trunk or backseat for food to be placed.

“Our commitment to serving the community goes beyond just providing food; it’s about ensuring every family has the resources they need to thrive,” CEO of The Foodbank Michelle L. Riley said. “A special thanks to Wright State University and CareSource for making this distribution possible, and to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio for providing their resources as well.”

