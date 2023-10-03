YWCA: Voices Against Violence Breakfast

DAYTON — Each October, YWCA Dayton recognizes the strength and resilience of domestic violence survivors at a special fundraising event to support YWCA Dayton’s domestic violence shelter and support services, including our 24-hour crisis hotline.

YWCA Dayton operates the only domestic violence shelters in Montgomery and Preble counties. The organization also has transitional housing options in the community, a Rapid Rehousing program to move families fleeing violence into new permanent housing, and they do outreach to survivors in the community and the St. Vincent De Paul emergency shelters.

Last year the organization served

262 clients, including 142 children, across our domestic violence shelters

14,164 nights of shelter stay, including 31,179 meals onsite

85 clients, including 22 children, through our outreach programs in Preble and Montgomery counties

127 clients, including 70 children, with our Rapid Rehousing program

29 clients, including 13 children, with our transitional housing

6,751 hotline callers

This 24/7 work to serve women, children, and families is only possible with community support.

The breakfast is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, from 7:30 – 9 a.m. (Networking 7:30 – 8 a.m.) The event will be held at Sinclair Community College Building 12 at 444 W. Third Street in Dayton.

WHIO-TV is a proud sponsor of this annual event.

