Young’s Jersey Dairy celebrating 157 years with special promotions this weekend

YELLOW SPRINGS — Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating its 157th birthday with a weekend full of special promotions.

The annual celebration runs from Jan. 16-19, and includes special savings and a limited-edition souvenir mug while supplies last.

The mug is included with any burger, kid’s meal, cone, cheese curds, sundae, or root beer float.

Other birthday specials include:

  • $1.57 off all cones, burgers, Deep Fried Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds, Chedda Cheese Crispys, 4-Pack Homemade Buckeyes, 1/2 Gallons of Homemade Ice Cream, and kid’s meals
  • $1.57 for rides on Cowtherine’s Carousel, games of miniature golf, or medium bucket of golf balls (weather permitting)
  • 50% off Young’s Farmstead Cheese Samplers
  • 157th Birthday Sundae: Two mini scoops of Young’s Homemade Cookie Dough Ice Cream and one mini scoop of Caramel Chocolate Toffee Ice Cream topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, chocolate chips, and half a chocolate chip cookie in a collectible mug for $9.25.

