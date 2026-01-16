Young’s Jersey Dairy celebrating 157 years with special promotions this weekend

YELLOW SPRINGS — Young’s Jersey Dairy is celebrating its 157th birthday with a weekend full of special promotions.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The annual celebration runs from Jan. 16-19, and includes special savings and a limited-edition souvenir mug while supplies last.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 3 dead after fiery crash involving transport bus in Darke County
- Country Concert president dies
- Multiple students forced out after dorm fire on UC’s campus
The mug is included with any burger, kid’s meal, cone, cheese curds, sundae, or root beer float.
Other birthday specials include:
- $1.57 off all cones, burgers, Deep Fried Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curds, Chedda Cheese Crispys, 4-Pack Homemade Buckeyes, 1/2 Gallons of Homemade Ice Cream, and kid’s meals
- $1.57 for rides on Cowtherine’s Carousel, games of miniature golf, or medium bucket of golf balls (weather permitting)
- 50% off Young’s Farmstead Cheese Samplers
- 157th Birthday Sundae: Two mini scoops of Young’s Homemade Cookie Dough Ice Cream and one mini scoop of Caramel Chocolate Toffee Ice Cream topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, chocolate chips, and half a chocolate chip cookie in a collectible mug for $9.25.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group