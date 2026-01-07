‘You want to be careful;’ BBB warns of weight loss scams

DAYTON — It’s that time of year when many people look to lose some weight as part of their New Year’s resolutions. Scammers are aware of this, too, and are waiting to take advantage.

In 2024, people lost $12.5 billion to scammers, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

“It can be tough to lose weight, but everyone wants to do it and be more fit, so these scammers appeal to that,” Sheri Sword, Vice President of Communications for the Miami Valley’s Better Business Bureau, said.

Sword added that scammers know people want to lose weight this time of year and are ready to take advantage. If you’re already researching weight loss online, she added that “it’s almost like big brother is watching.”

“And all (of the) sudden, you get all these ads and these pop-ups coming up,” she said. “You want to be careful, because scammers use those ads to lure you into their schemes.”

Now, some companies are using artificial intelligence (AI) celebrities to sell their products. New Center 7’s Consumer Reporter, Xavier Herhsovitz, found an advertisement on Instagram that used an AI version of Oprah Winfrey promoting a product aimed at getting rid of belly fat.

“It is very easy for a scammer to make it look like someone’s endorsing it when they’re really not,” Sword said. “So be careful and really check it out before you buy.”

With so many companies offering access to GLP-1s online, Sword added that shoppers need to be especially cautious with those.

Sword advised that if a shopper comes across a supplement or program that they’re interested in, they can research the company with the Better Business Bureau here.

