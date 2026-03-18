You may hear tornado sirens this morning? Here’s why

OHIO — A statewide Tornado Drill will occur today in Ohio.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This is part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness’ website.

TRENDING STORIES:

The statewide tornado drill will be held this morning at 9:50 a.m.

Ohioans are encouraged to participate in the drill and practice their emergency sheltering plans, the website said.

“The statewide tornado drill is a great time for Ohioans to practice safe sheltering before a real severe weather event occurs,” said Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick. “We encourage everyone to prepare ahead of severe weather – make a plan for safe sheltering and practice it.”

Several counties and cities across the region posted on social media that they will participate in the statewide tornado drill.

This includes Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, Englewood, Huber Heights, Kettering, Oakwood, Fairborn, Xenia, Auglaize County, and several other places across the region.

Severe Weather Awareness goes until March 21.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group