9 arrested, several guns found during area violent crime crackdown

CINCINNATI — Nine people were arrested, and seven illegally owned guns were found after a violent crime crackdown in Cincinnati.

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The two operations targeted repeat violent offenders to remove them from the streets.

The collaborative efforts involved the Cincinnati Police Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

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On March 12, Cincinnati police officers and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a 2006 Ford Taurus around 10 p.m.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Carmin Thomas, did not stop.

While police on the ground ended their chase, the highway patrol’s aviation unit continued to monitor the vehicle from the air.

A Cincinnati police officer eventually stopped the car using a tire deflation device.

Thomas ran into a wooded area but was taken into custody after being tased.

On March 16, authorities conducted a second operation and arrested other suspects on charges including drug trafficking, obstructing official business, and having weapons while intoxicated.

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