Yellow Springs council votes to remove president, addresses impairment allegations

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Village of Yellow Springs voted to remove Council President Brian Housh during its meeting Monday night.

After the council exited executive session Housh attempted to move into announcements when Council Member Carmen Brown announced she was going to make a motion.

“I’m going to make a motion as an elected member of Yellow Springs Village Council to remove Brian Housh from his position as council president. I believe this action’s necessary for the following reasons. Council president has shown such signs of impairment that is clear that he is no longer, at least at this point, in a position to hold the position of president,” She said.

The motion was seconded by Vice President of the Council Kevin Stokes.

Before going to a vote, Housh announced he would like to read a statement as he has “no doubt about how this vote’s going to go.”

In his statement, Housh addressed multiple allegations made about him being under the influence at meetings or being stopped by police for being intoxicated.

“It is important to note that I take a medication for a physical condition that has a variety of side effects. And on a few occasions, I have either seemed out of it or intoxicated. I have letters from my two documents responding to requests from my employer to explain my unusual behavior in a couple of situations which I am happy to share. There’s no indication that alcohol is a trigger but I am avoiding alcohol consumption.. until my medication issues are resolved,” he said in part.

Housh specifically addressed an incident on Aug. 24.

“I can confirm I had two drinks over a two-and-a-half-hour period. I was not intoxicated and when I got into my car I felt fine, I quickly started not feeling fine and then immediately parked and got out of my car,” he said.

The council voted 3 to 2 to remove Housh as president.

Stokes was selected to serve as the council’s new president.

Council Member Gavin DeVore Leonard was selected to serve as vice council president.

Stokes said he expects Housh to still serve on the council and that the change made was not “easy.”

“I fully expect us as a body and village government to keep moving full steam ahead, we’ve got a lot of work to do. I solicit understanding and respect Brian has shared with us some of the details of our medical condition and I would ask that the public respect that. Give us time to work t through these issues. We ultimately are here for you,” he added.

The council will hold its next meeting on Oct. 16.





