‘The year roared in like a lion;’ Roadside crews off to busy start this year in Ohio

OHIO — Roadside crews are off to a busy start in Ohio in 2024.

AAA’s roadside assistance crews have responded to over 45,000 calls in Ohio during January, an increase of 36% from last year, according to a AAA spokesperson.

Most of the calls were related to tow and battery issues.

“The year roared in like a lion and Ohio’s weather remains unpredictable,” said Kara Hitchens, AAA Public Affairs Manager. “With a little preparation, motorists can reduce their anxiety level and perhaps save themselves time and money when dealing with the oncoming winter months.”

AAA is urging drivers to stay vigilant and check their vehicles to ensure they are prepared for winter driving because winter weather could make a return.

Hazardous storms and inclement weather are factor in more than a half-million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths every winter, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.

