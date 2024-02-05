ODOT to repair potholes this week on I-75 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Drivers may experience delays on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County this week due to pothole repairs.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said crews will patching potholes Tuesday on both sides of Interstate 75 from Needmore Road to Leo Street, a spokesperson said.

It will be taking place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

News Center 7 previously reported that ODOT has been repairing potholes over the last several weeks.

“Drivers see potholes on the roads when we see a big shift in temperature,” Loryn Bryson, public information officer with ODOT, told News Center 7.

ODOT oversees interstates like I-75.

If you hit a pothole on the highway and have damage, you can file a damage report online.

