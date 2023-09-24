Yard waste, used tire drop-off day to be hosted in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — The City of Englewood is hosting a free yard waste and used tire drop-off day, according to a social media post from the city.

On Saturday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., any woody or organic material can be dropped off at 335 East Wenger Road.

Any car, truck, or service vehicle tire, on or off the rim can also be dropped off, the post said.

No heavy equipement will be accepted.

Those who wish to participate have to provide proof of residency in Englewood.

