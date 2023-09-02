Xenia hosts final Farmers Market of the season Saturday

XENIA — Xenia’s final Farmers Market of the season will take place Saturday, Sept. 2.

The market is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Xenia Courthouse.

Some vendors include Little Miami Farms, Kay’s Home Bakes, GrateFulCup, Eternal Elements, Clara’s Cows, Carla’s Caramel Corn, and CCC by Michelle.

“It’s going to be a beautiful morning, don’t miss the FINAL Farmers Market Xenia of the season!” A spokesperson for the City of Xenia said in a Facebook post.













