WW2 era hand grenade, ammunition found in Ohio home

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Authorities removed World War II-era ammunition from an Ohio home last week, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19 TV.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

A Westlake resident reached out to the fire department after finding possible WWII grenades and anti-aircraft shells in the basement of their new home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Fire crews quickly responded to the resident and warned them not to touch it, WOIO-19 reported.

Westlake Police officers contacted the resident to find out where they lived.

Shortly after, the bomb squad unit was called to the house.

According to WOIO-19, the items were identified as one Japanese hand grenade and two US WWII anti-aircraft shells.

The bomb squad x-rayed the munitions on scene and found no explosive hazard.

The resident gave the munitions to the officers, who will properly dispose of them.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group