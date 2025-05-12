WW2 era hand grenade, ammunition found in Ohio home

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Authorities removed World War II-era ammunition from an Ohio home last week, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO-19 TV.
A Westlake resident reached out to the fire department after finding possible WWII grenades and anti-aircraft shells in the basement of their new home.
Fire crews quickly responded to the resident and warned them not to touch it, WOIO-19 reported.
Westlake Police officers contacted the resident to find out where they lived.
Shortly after, the bomb squad unit was called to the house.
According to WOIO-19, the items were identified as one Japanese hand grenade and two US WWII anti-aircraft shells.
The bomb squad x-rayed the munitions on scene and found no explosive hazard.
The resident gave the munitions to the officers, who will properly dispose of them.
