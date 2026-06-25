Wright State names new Director of Athletics

DAYTON — Wright State University has named Brad Chandler, J.D., as the university’s next director of athletics.

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Chandler brings more than 17 years of NCAA Division I athletics experience, according to a spokesperson for the university.

Most recently, Chandler served as the deputy athletics director at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois. In the role, he served as the department’s chief revenue, financial, and compliance officer and its lead fundraiser.

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He’s previously worked at Ohio State University, Arizona State University, and Rutgers University.

“This search was about finding the right person to take our athletics program to the next level — someone who prioritizes student-athlete success, academic achievement and building a program that represents the pride of our university and community. Brad brings that and more," Wright State University President Sue Edwards said.

Chandler earned his bachelor’s degree in finance from Michigan State University and a law degree from the University of Toledo College of Law.

In a statement, Chandler said he was grateful for the opportunity.

“I am committed to working alongside our coaches, student-athletes, alumni and supporters to build on the strong foundation already in place and continue strengthening a culture that helps our student-athletes succeed in competition, in the classroom and beyond,” he said. “I look forward to what we can accomplish together in this next chapter. Go Raiders!”

Chandler was selected following Wright State’s first-ever national search for a Division I athletics director.

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