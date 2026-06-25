Police searching for man connected to domestic violence report in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — The Miamisburg Police Department is trying to locate a man in connection with a domestic violence investigation.

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Police are looking for 26-year-old Trenton Miniard.

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The reported domestic violence incident happened this morning, around 5:14 a.m., in the 1700 block of Goodwin Place.

Police said he ran into the wooded area behind nearby apartments, and they were unable to find him.

Miniard was shirtless and wearing jeans when he ran off, according to a release from the department.

Anyone who sees Miniard or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the police at (937) 847-6600.

Police also advise anyone who sees Miniard not to approach him.

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