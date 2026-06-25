Strong storms possible Thursday

DAYTON — The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the Miami Valley under a level 1 of 5 which is a marginal risk for severe storms. This is the lowest risk, but there is an isolated threat for damaging winds, gusts of 60 MPH and small hail.

SPC Severe Weather Outlook

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A little sunshine goes a long way this afternoon. This will allow for temperatures to climb into the low 80s. If this occurs, there will be enough energy for scattered stornger storms afer 3 PM until roughly 9 PM this evening.

This round of rain and storms will be associated with the cold front. The front will pass through the Valley, but lift back north and stall allowing for more rain through the weekend.

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Rain chances into Friday late morning and throughout the day won’t be severe, but steady and heavier rains will pose the threat for flooding. Rain chances linger into Saturday.

Through Sunday, rainfall totals can amount to 2 plus inches. Localized flooding concern will continue under heavier downpours.

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