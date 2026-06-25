Firefighter hospitalized while battling house fire in Vandalia

VANDALIA — A firefighter was hospitalized after battling a house fire in Vandalia on Thursday.

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The fire was reported in the 500 block of Clyde Place around 3 p.m.

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A social media post by the Vandalia Division of Fire states that initial reports said people were trapped inside, but everyone made it out safely.

A firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries sustained during the fire attack, the division added.

The house was heavily damaged, and fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

The American Red Cross is responding to assist the residents.

The Butler Township, Englewood, Union, and Huber Heights Fire Departments helped Vandlia on scene.

News Center 7 is working to get more information and will continue to follow this story.

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