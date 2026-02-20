Wright State clinches home game in upcoming Horizon League tournament

DAYTON — The Wright State men’s basketball team got closer to clinching the Horizon League regular season title on Thursday night.

T.J. Burch scored 23 points for the second straight game as the Raiders beat IU Indy, 85-73, at the Nutter Center.

He was one of five WSU players in double figures.

Wright State can clinch the Horizon League regular season title with one in its final three games.

The Raiders improved to 18-10 overall and 13-4 in the Horizon League.

WSU led 40-36 at halftime after a back-and-forth first half. IU Indy stayed close as the game was tied at 57-57 with just over 11 minutes left.

The Raiders took command by going on an 8-0 run to go up, 65-57, with exactly eight minutes remaining.

IU Indy cut the deficit to two points, 65-63, with 6:02 left. But Michael Imariagbe’s three-point play extended the advantage to 68-63. It started a 15-4 run to expand the lead to 80-67.

Imariagbe finished with 19 points while Dominic Pangonis added 14. Kellen Pickett had a double-double: 11 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Cooper scored 10 points.

Wright State’s next game will be on Sunday, Feb. 22, when they host Robert Morris at the Nutter Center. It will also be Senior Day.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m.

