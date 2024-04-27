Wright State celebrates nearly 1,500 students graduating at spring ceremonies this weekend

DAYTON — Wright State University is celebrating the 1,494 students graduating from the university this weekend.

This morning, the university will hold its commencement ceremony for undergraduate students at the Wright State Nutter Center.

Yesterday, the university held its commencement ceremony for graduate students.

The nearly 1,500 graduates are joining more than 120,000 Wright State alumni.

Wright State’s spring class of 2024 includes graduates with 990 bachelor’s degrees, 479 master’s degrees, 30 associate degrees, and 17 doctoral degrees, according to a university spokesperson.

The classes also feature 248 international students from 22 different countries.

This weekend’s graduates range in age from 19 to 67, with eight 19-year-olds earning either bachelor’s or associate degrees. The oldest graduate earned a bachelor’s degree in music.

Today’s undergraduate commencement begins at 10 a.m. and can be watched online at wright.edu/streaming and on the university’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.





