WATCH: Emotional final dispatch call by wife, a former dispatcher, to retiring officer

KETTERING — An emotional send-off as the wife of a Kettering police officer gave his “End of Watch” call as he retires after nearly 30 years of service.

Officer Kent Tischler started his career with the Kettering Police Department back in 1996.

But he met his wife when he was working with CVG Airpot Police and she was a dispatcher.

“On behalf of all those you have served, and our family and friends, Tyler, Macy, Elli and I want to thank you for your dedicated service of over 32 years. Well done Kent. We are proud of you and love you,” his wife said in Tischler’s End of Watch Call.

“It is my honor and privilege to have this final radio dispatch taken by the best dispatcher that I’ve ever known, loved, and married. Thank you Mindy for your unconditional love and support over the last 30 years. May this journey end as it began, with you and I on the radio one last time together. I love you,” Tischler responded.

Most recently Officer Tischler served as a school resource officer for Kettering City Schools.

Students gave him a final walkout of Van Buren Middle School.

Tischler has also worked with the motorcycle patrol unit and as a member of the SWAT team.

The full End of Watch call from Tischler’s wife is transcribed below:

“30 years ago we met when I was a dispatcher and you were an officer. You used to say that I got paid to tell you where to go and what to do. You now say that I still do, I just don’t get paid for it. In March of 1996 you began your career in public service with the CVG Airport Police. You then started your career here at Kettering Police Department in December of 1996. Throughout these 32 years, you’ve held a number of special assignments including speed measurement instructor, member of the SWAT team, field training officer, motor officer and school resource officer. Your favorite quote is Proverbs 28:1 which now hangs on the wall here at KPD, “the wicked flee when no one pursues, but the righteous are bold as a lion. On behalf of all those you have served, and our family and friends, Tyler, Macy, Elli and I want to thank you for your dedicated service of over 32 years. Well done Kent. We are proud of you and love you.”









