3 people, including 2 students, injured in crash involving school bus in Dayton

DAYTON — Three people were injured in a crash involving a school bus on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:22 a.m. in the 100 block of Ernst Avenue and involved a school bus and another vehicle, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Two students and one of the drivers involved in the crash were injured. Dispatch records did not indicate which vehicle the injured driver was driving.

The extent of the injuries is currently unknown.

News Center 7 is working to learn more about what caused the crash and the conditions of those injured. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

