Wright State advances to Horizon League title game after beating NKU

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Wright State University men’s basketball team is 40 minutes away from a bid into this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Wright State beat North Kentucky, 103-90, in the semifinals of the Horizon League championship on Monday at Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis.

It’s the third time that the Raiders have beaten their Interstate 75 rival this season.

Michael Cooper led five players in double figures with 25 points. He made 8-of-13 shots, including three treys.

T.J. Burch scored 22 points while Kellen Pickett added 14. Solomon Callaghan finished with 13 points, and Dominic Pangonis scored 12.

WSU led, 46-44, at halftime. The Norse began the second half on an 11-3 run to take a 55-49 lead.

Cooper scored nine of Wright State’s next 13 points as they led 62-58 with 12:45 to play.

NKU cut it to 66-63 with 11:08 remaining, but the Raiders scored eight points. The last two were capped by a T.J. Burch pass off the glass, which Andrea Holden finished with a slam to increase it to 74-63.

WSU never looked back after that.

Wright State shot 56 percent from the field for the game, including a red-hot 59 percent in the second half.

The Raiders advance to the Horizon League Championship game on Tuesday night.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. at Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis.

