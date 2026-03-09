Police investigate crash along busy road in Dayton

DAYTON — Police are investigating a crash along a busy road in Dayton on Monday evening.

The crash occurred in the area of Linden Avenue and Kolping Avenue after 5:30 p.m.

News Center 7 crews on scene see at least two cars with damage.

Our crews said the road is blocked with caution tape and several Dayton police officers.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

