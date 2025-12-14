Wright-Patterson Air Force Base delays opening due to snowy road conditions

W.P.A.F.B. — Wright-Patterson Air Force (W.P.A.F.B.) has delayed its opening for Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The 88th Air Base Wing wrote in a social media post that they will be opening at noon on Sunday.

The base said it was due to the snow, cold temperatures, and the potential for icy roads.

TRENDING STORIES:

Mission-essential personnel will continue to work as scheduled and must use Gate 12A (AFMC HQ) or 22B (I-675). Gate 1A will open at 11:00 a.m., according to the 88th Air Base Wing.

Non-mission essential operations (Base Exchange, Commissary, FSS facilities, etc.) will not open before 12:00 PM.

The 88th Air Base Wing also announced the following for Sunday:

The Base Exchange and Commissary will open at 12:00 PM.

The Airfield and 445th Airlift Wing operations remain open.

The Wright-Patterson Medical Center will provide emergency services only.

Telework employees should continue to telework or take appropriate leave.

All personnel are advised to use extreme caution while driving due to slick and hazardous road conditions.

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force said it will also open at noon.

Visit this website for more information.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group