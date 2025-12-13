STAY INFORMED: Businesses, churches close ahead of winter weather

MIAMI VALLEY — Several businesses and churches have closed on Saturday ahead of winter weather.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Aullwood Audubon Center and the Dayton Barber College in Montgomery County are closed on Saturday.

The United House of God in Montgomery County is closed on Saturday and will not have in-person worship services.

All events at Huber Heights Schools buildings after 2 p.m. are canceled.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group