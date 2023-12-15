Wright-Patt to benefit from recent passage of National Defense bill

WPAFB — Wright Patterson Air Force Base will benefit after passage by the U.S. House of the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.

This includes nearly $20 million for a new facility at the base, according to Dayton Congressman Mike Turner.

It also includes a pay raise of more than five percent for military members.

“With the inclusion of $19.5 million to finish the planning and design of phase 5 of the Acquisition Management Complex at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, this year’s military funding advances the role of Southwest Ohio in the broader national security mission,” said Congressman Mike Turner. “This legislation includes the largest pay increase for our troops in over two decades, easing the burden on military families. Additionally, with new threats emerging from the Middle East as well as increased aggression from Russia, China, and Iran, this bill ensures that our armed services capabilities outpace adversary threats to maintain deterrence and international order.”

The price tag for the entire bill is at least $886 billion.

It does not include a national security package covering both Ukraine and Israel.

The defense bill has already passed the Senate and heads to the White House for the President’s signature.

