Wright Brothers’ home, Hawthorn Hill, gets historical marker recognition

OAKWOOD, Ohio — Hawthorn Hill, the Wright Brothers Mansion, has officially been designated as an Ohio landmark, located in Oakwood. This historic property offers insight into the life of Orville Wright, showcasing the legacy of one of America’s most famous inventors.

The designation as an Ohio landmark comes as part of an ongoing effort to highlight significant historical sites in the Miami Valley region. Hawthorn Hill, where Orville Wright resided, reflects the legacy of the Wright brothers’ contributions to aviation.

Leo DeLuca, from Carillon Historical Park, stated, “Wilbur Wright died of typhoid fever. That was the year when construction began on Hawthorn Hill, but Wilbur did have a hand in the plans.”

Hawthorn Hill is recognized not just for its architectural significance but also for its connection to aviation history. DeLuca said, “Wright’s success mansion. So after they made it, they moved into this home in 1914.”

The mansion has remained largely unchanged since the time of Orville Wright, particularly in areas like his personal library, which has not been altered since his death. Photographs capturing the Wright family moments provide a glimpse into their private lives.

Debra Edwards, a member of the Oakwood Historical Society, emphasized the importance of this recognition. She said, “It’s our 6th historical marker that’s been put in places in our community as a site of historical significance. And it’s also the 4th historical marker that was funded by the Oakwood Rotary Club.”

The documentation and photographs shared in the mansion narrate the personal histories of the Wright Brothers, enhancing its cultural and educational value for visitors.

Hawthorn Hill stands as a testament to the Wright Brothers’ legacy and its historical importance within the Oakwood community.

This recognition of the mansion as a landmark is expected to generate increased interest in local history and tourism.

