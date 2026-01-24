WPAFB, National Museum of U.S. Air Force closed due to historic storm

W.P.A.F.B. — Wright-Patterson Air Force (W.P.A.F.B.) and the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force announced that they will be closed on Sunday ahead of a historic winter storm.

Both announced the closures on Saturday.

This comes as parts of the Miami Valley could see over a foot of snow this weekend.

W.P.A.F.B. said that mission-essential personnel will continue to work as scheduled and must use Gate 12A or 22B, according to the social media post.

They said the following is closed:

The Base Exchange, Commissary, and FSS facilities will be CLOSED

All airfield and 445th Airlift Wing operations are CLOSED

The Wright-Patt Medical will provide emergency services only.

The Air Force Museum said that the closure aligns with operating decisions made for W.P.A.F.B., the museum spokesperson said.

“The closure also includes all on-site operations of the Air Force Museum Foundation, including the Museum Store and Museum Attractions, as well as the National Aviation Hall of Fame. All evening events scheduled for Sunday are canceled,” they said.

The Museum, Foundation, and Hall of Fame anticipate reopening on Monday, Jan. 26, weather permitting.

