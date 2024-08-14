WPAFB issues noise alert for training Wednesday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — If you live near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, you may hear some loud noises Wednesday.

The 88th Air Base Wing issued a noise alert for part of Wednesday.

The Wright-Patterson Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight will be performing demolition training operations at the EOD Proficiency Range from 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the alert.

There will be four detonations during this timeframe.

