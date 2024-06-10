‘The worst tragedy;’ Barn owner says he feels terrible after over 40 horses die in weekend fire

LOGAN COUNTY — The owner of a Logan County horse barn says several million dollars worth of damage was done after a fire ripped through the barn, killing over 40 horses over the weekend.

Brandon Brant owns Brant Performance Horses. He and his wife run their horse training business out of a 60,000-square-foot barn off of State Route 638 in Belle Center. That barn caught on fire Saturday.

Brant said it’s had to describe the devastation the fire caused.

“There’s no words really for it. It’s catastrophic,” Brant said.

