‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ coming to Ohio this month

CINCINNATI — The “World’s Largest Bounce House” is coming to Ohio this month.

The Big Bounce America will be making a stop in Columbus from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29. The event will be held at Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs at 6000 South High Street.

The tour features seven inflatable attractions, including the newly-expanded 24,000 sq. ft. bounce house, a new deep-sea foam party inflatable called OctoBlast, a customized sports arena called Sport Slam, a 900+ ft. obstacle course called The Giant and a space-themed inflatable called airSPACE, according to WBNS.

You can purchase tickets here.

