‘World’s Biggest Bounce House’ coming to Ohio this month

CINCINNATI — The “World’s Biggest Bounce House” is coming to Ohio later this month.

The Big Bounce America will be making a stop in Cincinnati from September 16 to the 24. The event will be held at the Olympian Club at 10054 Pippin Road.

The 16,000-square-foot, 32-foot tall bounce house includes basketball hoops, climbing towers, a giant slide, ball pits, oversized couches and chairs and a multi-colored rabbit for you to climb inside.

The bounce house will be just one of four massive inflatables. There’s also a 900-foot inflatable obstacle course called The Giant, a five-lane slide called Air Space, and an inflatable sports arena called Sport Slam.

Tickets are $45 for adults, $35 for kids ages 7 and up and $22 for toddlers.

For more information, you can visit Big Bounce America’s website here.

