‘A wonderful person;’ Community mourns sudden death of school resource officer

GREENE COUNTY — Students and law enforcement officers are mourning the sudden death of a school resource officer.

Joel Markowski was working as a school resource officer for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office when he died unexpectedly, collapsing without warning.

The way he connected with people is being missed across the area.

We will continue to update this story.

