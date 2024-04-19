Woman’s walls, floors ripped up after leak; she says insurance left her high and dry

SPRINGFIELD — A homeowner is feeling hopeless after part of her home was stripped down to wood framing.

She claims no one will fix the issue and her insurance company is no help.

It all started when last year Donna Newman’s water softener system broke and sprung a leak.

After contacting her insurance company Allstate to make a claim, that’s when she said the nightmare started.

A company came out to assess the damage and ripped up her walls and floors, but then stopped halfway through the project.

She said she asked Allstate if they are going to pay for what the company has already done but they told her they found a clause that states they don’t have to.

News Center 7 obtained a copy of Newman’s policy from Allstate.

It states due to it being a leakage from a domestic appliance, which they believe happened over weeks’ worth of time, it does not fall under their coverage claims.

“I’ve got to try something. I can’t. I can’t do this. I don’t have the money to fix all of this,” Newman said.

News Center 7 spoke with a representative for Allstate who said it is out of their hands and will have to be discussed with the claims department.





