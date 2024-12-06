Woman’s body found in creek 1/4 mile from crash

WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — A woman’s body was found days after a crash on New Paris Pike, according to the Wayne County Indiana Sheriff’s Office.

Lorena Scott, 59, was killed in a crash on Nov. 30, deputies say. Her vehicle was located, but deputies did not find Scott in the area.

Deputies say they conducted an investigation including interviewing her family, reviewing security footage and financial records. After the investigation, deputies decided to search the area near the crash again, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Dec. 3, deputies located Scott’s body in a creek near a large culvert over ¼ mile east of the location of the crash.

Authorities are still looking into the cause of Scott’s death, but they do not believe foul play was involved.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Richmond Fire Department, New Paris Police Department, and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office.

