Woman’s body covered 90% in burns after fire at Ohio apartment complex

AKRON — A woman in northeast Ohio has burns on 90 percent of her body after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Saturday.

The fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in Akron, according to our CBS affiliate in Cleveland, WOIO.

When firefighters got to the scene, there was heavy smoke and fire coming from a 2.5-story apartment building.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out and rescue a woman from the building.

The Akron Fire Department confirmed to WOIO that the woman was badly burned and had burns covering 90 percent of her body.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

