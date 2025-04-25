Woman wins house back after it was stolen through quit claim deed fraud

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — After a years-long legal battle, a woman may finally have her home back.

Two courts have ruled in Mobley’s favor, supporting that her house was stolen from her.

“When I heard about that ruling, I actually literally started crying,” Mobley said. “I honestly thank God because it’s been a journey.”

After winning a trial in Montgomery County, a state appeals court has also ruled saying Mobley was a victim on quit claim deed theft.

A quit claim deed is a document, a quick way to transfer property without a sale, often between people who know each other like family, friends or business partners.

But thieves can also file that paperwork, making it look like you transferred the property to them.

