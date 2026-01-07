Woman who shot, killed housemate during argument takes plea deal

RIVERSIDE — The woman who shot and killed her housemate in Riverside earlier this month has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Halle Harvey pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents.

As part of her plea deal, counts of murder and felonious assault were dismissed.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Harvey was arrested on Jan. 17, 2025, in connection with the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Shyanne Mitchell.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police and medics were called to the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue on reports of a shooting on the afternoon of Jan. 17.

When they got to the scene, they found Mitchell dead of a gunshot to the head.

An investigation revealed that Harvey and Mitchell both lived at the home with their boyfriends.

The women were in an argument when Harvey got a handgun and shot Mitchell, according to prosecutors.

Harvey is set to be sentenced on Jan. 27.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group