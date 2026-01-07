Woman who shot, killed housemate during argument takes plea deal

RIVERSIDE — The woman who shot and killed her housemate in Riverside earlier this month has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.
Halle Harvey pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, according to court documents.
As part of her plea deal, counts of murder and felonious assault were dismissed.
As News Center 7 previously reported, Harvey was arrested on Jan. 17, 2025, in connection with the deadly shooting of 30-year-old Shyanne Mitchell.
Police and medics were called to the 4700 block of Opperman Avenue on reports of a shooting on the afternoon of Jan. 17.
When they got to the scene, they found Mitchell dead of a gunshot to the head.
An investigation revealed that Harvey and Mitchell both lived at the home with their boyfriends.
The women were in an argument when Harvey got a handgun and shot Mitchell, according to prosecutors.
Harvey is set to be sentenced on Jan. 27.
