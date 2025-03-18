Woman who drove through crowd, hit 3 people sentenced

DAYTON — A woman who drove through a crowd and hit three people has learned her punishment.
Ka’Mauri Tucker pleaded guilty to three counts of felonious assault earlier this month.
She was sentenced to 45 days of local incarceration and up to five years of probation, according to Montgomery County court documents.
As News Center 7 previously reported, on May 2, 2024, Dayton police and medics were called to the area of Willowwood Drive near Edwin Joel Brown Middle School on reports of a pedestrian crash.
Multiple adults had met up in the area in order to fight, according to Dayton Police Lt. Mark Ponichtera.
“After the fight was over a suspect got into their car and hit three of the people who had been involved in the fight,” Ponichtera said.
All three people were taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
