Woman unhappy with service attacks Penn Station employees with pepper spray, police say

Pepper spray assault (Courtesy of the South Euclid Police Department)
CUYAHOGA COUNTY — A woman is accused of attacking Penn Station employees with pepper spray in Ohio.

The South Euclid Police Department said the attack happened at the restaurant located at 1840 Warrensville Center Road in Cuyahoga County.

The woman walked into the Penn Station restaurant and placed a food order on Oct. 8.

“Unhappy with the service, this person became upset and started yelling at employees and sprayed a chemical agent at and near employees on several occasions,” the police department said.

Anyone who recognizes this woman is asked to contact South Euclid Detective Lieutenant Parisi at (216) 691-4253.

