Police investigating after suspect reportedly throws Molotov cocktail, shoots into Ohio home

TOLEDO — A person is accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail into an Ohio home early Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident happened in the 200 block of Graham Street in Toledo around 5:15 a.m., according to our CBS affiliate WTOL-11 TV.

An occupant told authorities that he woke up to someone opening his bedroom window and throwing a Molotov cocktail inside.

WTOL-11 reports that the device didn’t ignite.

TRENDING STORIES:

The unknown suspect then allegedly started shooting into the victim’s bedroom, according to a Toledo police report obtained by WTOL-11.

No one was injured in this incident, and no arrests have been made.

This incident remains under investigation by the Toledo Police Department.

Those with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (419) 255-1111.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group