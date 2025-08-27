Woman seriously hurt after crash involving asphalt roller

JEROME TOWNSHIP — An Ohio woman was seriously hurt after she crashed into an asphalt roller early Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 12:30 a.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a crash on U.S. Route 33 near State Route 161 in Jerome Township, according to a media release.

TRENDING STORIES:

State troopers said an SUV was traveling east on US-33 in the construction zone when it hit a traffic cone, then hit a tandem asphalt roller.

The driver of the SUV, a 52-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the asphalt roller was not hurt.

State troopers said they are working to learn what caused the crash.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group