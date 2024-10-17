Woman sentenced for setting 2 puppies on fire in Ohio

TOLEDO — A woman has been sentenced to prison after setting two puppies on fire in Ohio last year.

Aaliiah Phillips was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty in June to one count each of animal crushing and distribution of a controlled substance, according to CBS affiliate WTOL in Toledo.

She also must serve three years of supervised release.

Police said Phillips threw two American bulldog puppies into a fire she started in July 2023 and had also distributed substances containing fentanyl, WTVG TV in Toledo reports.

The dogs’ owner was told she threw the puppies into a fire.

He showed officers the puppies. who were dead and severely burned.

