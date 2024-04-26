Woman sentenced after ramming police cruisers during chase in Kettering

KETTERING — The woman accused of hitting two Kettering police cruisers with her car has been sentenced.

Angela Hendricks, 36, was sentenced last week to 15 months in prison in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after pleading guilty to felony charges of vandalism and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, according to court documents.

She also lost her driver’s license for life.

Hendricks pled guilty back in February and as part of her plea, a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia offense was dismissed.

News Center 7 previously reported that she was formally charged back in January after being taken into custody last December after a pursuit with Kettering officers.

The pursuit began near Lamme Road and Lehigh Place. Officers had originally received information from Flock cameras that a driver with multiple warrants was passing through Kettering.

The driver, identified as Hendricks, was wanted for numerous failure to comply with incidents. Hendricks has fled from police multiple times in the past when officers have attempted to stop her, a Kettering police spokesperson said.

Officers located the vehicle near West Stroop Road and Lamme Road and attempted a vehicle intercept, a maneuver to keep Hendricks from being able to flee again.

Hendricks proceeded to ram two KPD cruisers and continued to flee in her vehicle, according to the spokesperson. Two other officers not in the intercept continued in pursuit.

Stop sticks were deployed by Miami Township police near the intersection of Mad River Road and Fox Run.

As the vehicle slowed due to the stop-sticks, an officer conducted a successful PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to terminate the pursuit, the spokesperson said.

