Woman sentenced after lying to investigators about 1-year-old shooting himself

HARRISON TWP — A woman who lied to investigators after a one-year-old shot himself has been sentenced.

Dariale Brazzell was sentenced to probation for up to five years, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Brazzell pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing justice.

On Monday, Feb. 11, deputies were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital on reports of a 1-year-old with a head injury, according to court documents.

Deputies spoke with the child’s mother, Rashaunda Rogers, and her fiancé, Brazzell, who both arrived at the hospital with the child.

A medical social worker told deputies that the child had a severe cut to his forehead exposing his skull, with a possible fracture and an active brain bleed.

Both Rogers and Brazzell said they believed the child ran into a metal T.V. stand but didn’t witness what happened.

But forensic nurses said the wounds on the child were consistent with gunshot wounds, court documents state.

Rogers told police she did not have any guns inside the home.

When deputies searched the home they found a gun, spent shell casing, ammunition, and a bullet hole in the bedroom ceiling.

Rogers was indicted on endangering children, tampering with evidence and having weapons while under disability charges.

She is due next in court in May.

