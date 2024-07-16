Woman says ATM wouldn’t dispense money, costing her over $550

A woman says an ATM wouldn’t dispense her money, costing her just over $550.

A North Carolina woman said she spent a month trying to get her money back after an ATM didn’t dispense the $550 she attempted to get. What she had to do to get her money back LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30 p.m.

Carla Robinson told our sister station WSOC-TV that she tried to take out $550 from a Wells Fargo machine. The machine was standalone and was not attached to a bank branch.

She also had to pay a $3 since she’s not a Wells Fargo customer.

“You could hear the machine clicking. ‘Click, click, click, click, click, click,’” Robinson said. “And I’m literally pushing the door like it’s not opening.”

She says she got her card back and a receipt, but no money.

