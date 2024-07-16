Golden retriever sworn in as sheriff’s office newest therapy dog

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office swore in its newest therapy dog.

Sunny, a 6-year-old golden retriever was sworn in after a ribbon-cutting ceremony for this year’s Franklin County Fair, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

Sunny’s handler recognized him for his potential as a therapy dog because of his gentle demeanor and playful interactions with children, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Sunny finished his training and is ready to work.

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said he’s excited about the newest edition to the team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sunny to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office,” Baldwin said. “Our therapy dog program is designed to provide comfort and support to our community, and Sunny embodies the qualities we look for in a therapy dog. We have already seen the positive impact therapy dogs can have, and we are confident Sunny will continue this tradition of service and impact.”

The sheriff’s office started the therapy dog program in 2017 after one of their deputies suggested it. The department’s first therapy dog was Mattis K. Nine, a yellow Labrador retriever.

Mattis was the first therapy dog in Ohio and the sixth in the nation. He died last month from end-stage liver failure. He was 7 years old.

