Woman punched in face by Butler Twp. officer takes stand in his assault trial

BUTLER TWP. — A trial started today for the Butler Township police officer seen punching a woman outside of McDonald’s earlier this year.

Sgt. Todd Stanley was charged with a misdemeanor assault stemming from the January incident.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Stanley responded to the fast-food chain on York Commons Blvd after employees called asking to get a woman, Laticka Hancock, trespassed from the building. She had gotten into a reported argument with an employee over cheese on a hamburger.

Stanley was caught on video allegedly punching Hancock in the head while arresting her. Today, News Center 7 was in court while Hancock spent 90 minutes on the witness stand, telling the court she “felt scared” for her life.

“I was scared because I never had that kind of interaction with cops,” Hancock said.

She also recalled having no idea the punches were coming.

“I was focused on Officer [Tim] Zellars and out of nowhere, I was struck repeatedly by Officer Stanley,” Hancock said.

Officers said Hancock repeatedly ignored their request for her name and date of birth to properly fill out the trespass notice.

When Stanley went to get his trespass notice form, Zellars told her she was being placed under arrest for failing to identify herself. The officers claimed Hancock resisted arrest and in the struggle to handcuff her, Stanley punched her two or three times in the head and face. Videos posted to social media provided another look at the punches being delivered.

“I kept asking, ‘Why was I struck?’” Hancock told the court.

She never got an answer to that question, but when Zellars took the stand, he had a much different view of the incident.

“She didn’t seem to care what the form is, she’s not going to give information,” Zellars said.

Stanley’s lawyer told a visiting judge proceeding over the bench trial that Hancock’s actions were just as important as his client’s

“His actions were appropriate and justified and should lead him to being found not guilty,” Steven Matthews said.

Prosecutors appointed to the case from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office said they saw it much differently. They said a dispute over a slice of cheese and a trespass notice does not excuse the sergeant’s actions.

“Sounds silly because it is silly, but it does not excuse the actions of the defendant,” Eric Spitzer, prosecuting attorney, said.

The trial is expected to resume tomorrow with defense witnesses.

Stanley remains on administrative leave while an internal investigation continues. There’s also an investigation being conducted by the United States Department of Justice.

